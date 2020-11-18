American YouTuber Tyler Oakley lauds Taiwan's handling of coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — American YouTuber Tyler Oakley on Monday (Nov. 16) cited Taiwan's handling of the Wuhan coronavirus as an example of how the pandemic could have been managed differently in the U.S.

In addition to being a popular YouTuber with 7.1 million subscribers, Oakley is an actor, author, and activist, with much of his activism focused on LGBTQ+ youth. On Monday, Oakley posted a photo of a packed concert in Taipei over the weekend and pointed out that Taiwan has not reported a domestic case of coronavirus in over 200 days.

He wrote that because of Taiwan's ability to extinguish local outbreaks, Taiwanese "raved carefree at ultra music festival." Oakley added that the severity of the pandemic in the U.S. "didn't have to be this way."

In fact, it has been 220 days since Taiwan last reported a local covid infection. As a result, the country was able to hold its first concert with a 10,000-person audience at the Taipei Arena back in August, when Taiwanese singer-songwriter Eric Chou gave two performances.

The event featured in Oakley's post was "Road to Ultra: Taiwan 2020, which was held at Dajia Riverside Park Saturday evening (Nov. 14). The event was ironically illustrative of Oakley's point, as four DJs who took part have been fined NT$10,000 (US$351) each for violating Taiwan's strict quarantine rules.

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) that day said that the DJs had stepped out of their rooms while in quarantine and eaten together in a common area, violating the "one room per person" regulation. The CECC said it became aware of the violations when video surfaced on social media showing the entertainers gathered together without masks.