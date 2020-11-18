Over 20,000 volunteers in one week sign up for Taiwan’s vaccine trials

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — More than 20,000 people have signed up to participate in phase 2 clinical trials for coronavirus vaccines developed by Taiwanese researchers one week after an online platform was introduced to accelerate the recruitment process.

During a press conference on Nov. 11, Health Minister Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) revealed that the government hoped to recruit 20,000 volunteers for the phase 2 studies by the end of November. He said three major vaccine producers in Taiwan — Adimmune Corporation (國光生技); United Biomedical, Inc. Asia (UBI Asia, 聯亞生技); and Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp. (MVC, 高端疫苗) — were expected to enter their phase 2 clinical trials as soon as the end of this year and that 3,500 volunteers would be needed for each trial.

Chen said a website had been launched to help the companies meet their recruiting goals. He added that volunteers must be in good or stable health to participate in the vaccine trials.

As of Wednesday morning (Nov. 18), 20,088 people have registered to be volunteers. Since there is no limit to how many can sign up for the phase 2 trials, registration will remain open through Nov. 30.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare (MOHW) has explained that volunteers who are selected will receive at least NT$8,000 (US$280) in travel and medical expenses. It has also promised to "unconditionally" take responsibility for anyone who experiences an adverse reaction to a vaccine during the trials.