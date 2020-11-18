Two Chinese military planes enter Taiwan's ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) Tuesday morning (Nov. 17), marking the 12th such incursion in November.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 electronic warfare plane and a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine aircraft intruded into the southwest corner of the ADIZ, according to Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, the military scrambled fighter jets, broadcast radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese aircraft.

For over two months, Chinese military planes have been flying into Taiwan’s identification zone almost daily, on most occasions sending one to three aircraft. On Sept. 16, two PLAAF Shaanxi Y-8s flew into the southwest portion of the ADIZ.

On Sept. 18, Beijing sent 18 military planes — including H-6 bombers and J-10, J-11, and J-16 fighter planes split into five groups — to carry out flights to the northwest of Taiwan and in the southwest portion of the ADIZ, with some crossing over the median line in the Taiwan Strait. The following day (Sept. 19), an additional 19 Chinese aircraft, including bombers, fighter jets, and patrol planes, flew six different sorties between an area northwest of Taiwan and the southwest section of the ADIZ, with some straying over the median line.

On Nov. 2, eight PLAAF planes, including two Y-8s, two SU-30s, two J-10s, and two J-16s, carried out five sorties in the southwest corner of the ADIZ, marking the third-largest incursion since Sept. 16. The rest of the intrusions since Sept. 16 consisted of between one and three military aircraft, while on Oct. 22, a drone was also sent into the nation's ADIZ.



Chinese Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft on Nov. 17 (MND photo)



Flight paths of Chinese planes on Nov. 17 (MND image)