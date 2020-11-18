Richardson out, Tye joins Australia ODI squad against India

SYDNEY (AP) — Fast bowler Andrew Tye has been brought into the Australian squad for the one-day international and Twenty20 series against India in place of Kane Richardson.

Cricket Australia said Wednesday that Richardson has withdrawn from the squad to be with his wife and their newborn son. He informed selectors of his decision on Tuesday.

“It was a difficult decision for Kane to make but one which has the complete support of the selectors and the entire playing squad,” national selector Trevor Hohns said.

Meanwhile, a new outbreak of COVID-19 infections in South Australia resulted in some Sheffield Shield domestic players flying into New South Wales state to avoid any potential new border closures.

The new cases in South Australia are up to 20 from a cluster in northern Adelaide, and and health officials have also identified 14 others who are considered at high risk of having the virus.

The first test between Australia and India is scheduled to begin at the Adelaide Oval on Dec. 17. Cricket Australia said it would continue to monitor the situation in Adelaide but that it remains committed to holding the first test there.

As a precaution, it said players and staff from Western Australia, Tasmania and Queensland who are part of the ODI squad were traveling to Sydney to begin their preparations for both series. The first ODI is Friday at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

“CA has taken a proactive approach and mobilized a number of people across the country over the past 24 hours to shore up our men’s domestic and international schedules, Nick Hockley, Cricket Australia’s interim chief executive, said. “CA will continue to monitor the situation in South Australia and the resulting border restrictions around the country.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports