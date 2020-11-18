Wichita State coach Marshall resigns after misconduct probe

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wichita State coach Gregg Marshall resigned Tuesday following an investigation into allegations of verbal and physical abuse, ending a tenure that soared to the Final Four and crashed on the eve of the upcoming season.

The school said Marshall agreed to a settlement of $7.75 million to be paid over the next six years.

Athletic director Darron Boatright said “this decision is in the best interest of the university, its student athletes and the WSU community.” Shockers assistant coach Isaac Brown will serve as the interim coach.

Marshall, who has long been known for his combustible sideline persona, came under scrutiny when former player Shaq Morris claimed he’d been struck twice by his coach during an October 2015 practice. Morris also claimed that he’d seen Marshall choke assistant coach Kyle Lindsted, who soon departed to become an assistant at Minnesota.

Wichita State opens its season Nov. 25 against Utah State in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

