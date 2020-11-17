Alexa
NFL Glance

By  Associated Press
2020/11/17 23:00
All Times EST

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265
Miami 6 3 0 .667 251 182
New England 4 5 0 .444 189 211
N.Y. Jets 0 9 0 .000 121 268
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Indianapolis 6 3 0 .667 242 177
Tennessee 6 3 0 .667 249 235
Houston 2 7 0 .222 200 252
Jacksonville 1 8 0 .111 199 271
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Pittsburgh 9 0 0 1.000 271 171
Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 244 165
Cleveland 6 3 0 .667 216 244
Cincinnati 2 6 1 .278 204 250
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 8 1 0 .889 286 183
Las Vegas 6 3 0 .667 255 241
Denver 3 6 0 .333 186 254
L.A. Chargers 2 7 0 .222 226 245
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 3 5 1 .389 203 232
N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236
Dallas 2 7 0 .222 204 290
Washington 2 7 0 .222 180 218
South
W L T Pct PF PA
New Orleans 7 2 0 .778 271 213
Tampa Bay 7 3 0 .700 296 226
Atlanta 3 6 0 .333 243 251
Carolina 3 7 0 .300 233 272
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 7 2 0 .778 277 224
Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209
Detroit 4 5 0 .444 227 267
Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 236 247
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 6 3 0 .667 266 210
L.A. Rams 6 3 0 .667 216 168
Seattle 6 3 0 .667 290 266
San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234

Thursday's Games

Indianapolis 34, Tennessee 17

Sunday's Games

Cleveland 10, Houston 7

Detroit 30, Washington 27

Green Bay 24, Jacksonville 20

N.Y. Giants 27, Philadelphia 17

Tampa Bay 46, Carolina 23

Arizona 32, Buffalo 30

Las Vegas 37, Denver 12

Miami 29, L.A. Chargers 21

L.A. Rams 23, Seattle 16

New Orleans 27, San Francisco 13

Pittsburgh 36, Cincinnati 10

New England 23, Baltimore 17

Open: Kansas City, N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, Dallas

Monday's Games

Minnesota 19, Chicago 13

Thursday, Nov. 19

Arizona at Seattle, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 22

Atlanta at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Cincinnati at Washington, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Carolina, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cleveland, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Miami at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 4:25 p.m.

Green Bay at Indianapolis, 4:25 p.m.

Kansas City at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.

Open: Buffalo, Chicago, N.Y. Giants, San Francisco

Monday, Nov. 23

L.A. Rams at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.