Infortrend EonStor CS Scale-out NAS supports RDMA

TAIPEI, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infortrend® Technology, Inc. (TWSE: 2495), the industry-leading enterprise storage provider, has implemented RDMA for internal networks of EonStor CS scale-out NAS to boost the overall cluster performance. Among the applications that can fully take advantage of the technology there are big data analysis, massive parallel high-performance computing (HPC), and machine learning.

EonStor CS is a scale-out NAS system. By adding more CS nodes, enterprises can get a high performance and high capacity cluster system with up to 100+ GBps Read/Write speed and more than 100PB of storage for the needs of future data growth. Scale-out expansion offers an easier and more cost-effective way of managing growing data while reducing consequent performance bottlenecks. CS also simplifies data management by integrating data from all nodes into one cluster system.

As a cluster system, CS nodes use internal network for nodes intercommunication. Infortrend implements Remote Direct Memory Access (RDMA) for cluster internal network communications to significantly improve the CS cluster performance by up to 30%. For preventing data loss and ensuring data protection, CS is designed with support of node protection Erasure Code and Replica modes which are also executed between nodes via cluster internal network. With RDMA support, CS nodes' CPU are offloaded from data copies, and this allows cluster nodes to perform data I/O workloads directly through the memory ('zero-copy networking' feature). With lowered CPU load, significantly shortened network latency, and higher bandwidth, CS RDMA cluster system boosts network and host performance by leveraging its CPU for processing massive data I/O and increases IOPS.

"Enterprises can now experience higher performance gains and lowered I/O latency of EonStor CS scale-out NAS cluster. RDMA allows to bypass CPU and release its resources for applications requiring high IOPS and HPC processing massive amounts of data," said Frank Lee, Senior Director of Product Planning.

Learn more about EonStor CS scale-out NAS

About Infortrend

Infortrend (TWSE: 2495) has been developing and manufacturing storage solutions since 1993. With a strong emphasis on in-house design, testing, and manufacturing, Infortrend storage delivers performance and scalability with the latest standards, user friendly data services, personal after-sales support, and unrivaled value. For more information, please visit www.infortrend.com

Infortrend® and EonStor® are trademarks or registered trademarks of Infortrend Technology, Inc.; other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Related Links :

http://www.infortrend.com