Israel reopens to Taiwanese businessmen

Israel has decided to reopen its doors to Taiwanese businessmen amid the COVID-19 pandemic, in an effort to boost trade ties between the two nations, the country's representative office in Taipei announced on Monday (Nov. 16).



Effective immediately, Taiwanese business travelers who hold an invitation from an Israeli company are allowed to enter the country without going into isolation for a stay of up to seven days, the Israel Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei said in a statement.



However, based on the newest guidelines, both the host and visitor need to apply for a special permit online 15 days before the visitor's departure, with the office exempting the visitor from quarantine requirements. Visitors are required to show the permit at immigration when entering Israel, the office said.



The new measure applies to businessmen from a list of Green Locations accredited by the Israeli government on Aug. 31.



Since that date, Taiwan has been on the green list along with Australia, Ireland, Portugal, Norway, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, and 21 other countries and territories because of their effective COVID-19 response.



As a result, 18 categories of foreign citizens, including students studying at specific universities, contract workers, and spouses of Israeli citizens returning from these designated nations were not required to undergo self-isolation for 14 days.



Israel barred the entry of all foreign nationals who are not Israeli citizens or permanent residents from March 18 as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.