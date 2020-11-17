President Tsai lauds contributions of Taiwan expatriates

President Tsai Ing-wen said Nov. 16 that Taiwan expatriates are playing an invaluable role in boosting the country’s international profile through a variety of successful community and corporate engagement initiatives.



These range from organizing donations of coronavirus-combating essential items to cultivating business opportunities, Tsai said. Case in point is the Select Taiwan nonprofit founded by Taiwanese Chambers of Commerce of North America, she added.



Tsai made the remarks during a virtual conference organized by the Cabinet-level Overseas Community Affairs Council.



According to Tsai, the OCAC is leaving no stone unturned in deepening friendship and expanding exchanges with partners worldwide. Highlights include smart city meetings held with Malaysia and Thailand, as well as livestream events for foreign nationals to share experiences as students in Taiwan, she said.



Such measures are complemented by more than 70 agreements and memorandums of understanding signed with New Southbound Policy target countries, Tsai said. In building on this solid foundation, the government will continue enhancing cooperation with like-minded partners in potential-laden areas spanning agriculture, technology and trade, she added.



Select Taiwan, headquartered in the state of Maryland, aims to promote Taiwan-U.S. trade, increase the visibility of Taiwan products in the U.S. and create mutually beneficial bilateral investment opportunities. It staged the inaugural Select Taiwan Business Summit in June.



A key plank in the government’s national development strategy, the NSP seeks to deepen Taiwan’s agricultural, business, cultural, education, tourism and trade ties with the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations member states, six South Asian countries, Australia and New Zealand.