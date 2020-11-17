Taiwan ranks No.20 for the competitiveness of its talent: IMD

Taiwan ranks as No.20 in the world for the competitiveness of its talent, according to IMD Taiwan ranks as No.20 in the world for the competitiveness of its talent, according to IMD (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan ranked No.20 out of 63 countries named in the latest talent competitiveness list published by the IMD Business School in Switzerland Tuesday (Nov. 17).

The island nation also ranked third in Asia on the list, with Singapore at No.9 and Hong Kong at No. 14. South Korea followed at No.31, Japan at No.38, and China at No. 40, CNA reported.

Small European countries occupied the top three spots, with IMD host Switzerland No.1 for the fourth year running, ahead of Denmark and Luxembourg.

The National Development Council (NDC) pointed out that Taiwan’s ranking, the same as last year, was also the best since 2013. For one of the elements contributing to the rankings, attracting and retaining talents, Taiwan jumped 14 spots to No. 34 based on the government’s measures to attract foreign professionals, the NDC said.

However, Taiwan’s performance slipped compared to the previous year for the factors investment and development, and readiness, which might have been the result of other countries improving their level of education, according to the NDC.

Government plans to focus on science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education as well as the foundation of a semiconductor institute might redress the situation, NDC officials said.

