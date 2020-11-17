Former US secretary of state advises Biden to resume dialogue with China

Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Peking University photo) Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Peking University photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger advised the incoming Biden administration to quickly restore communication channels with China after four years of chaos during Trump’s presidency.

In an interview with Bloomberg News, the 97-year-old said, “America and China are now drifting increasingly toward confrontation, and they’re conducting their diplomacy in a confrontational way,” adding that, “The danger is that some crisis will occur that will go beyond rhetoric into actual military conflict.”

Relations between the U.S. and China have deteriorated and reached a new low under the Trump administration. Biden will have many challenges to tackle in order to improve relations with Beijing.

The former diplomat expressed hope that the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic would provide an opportunity for dialogue between the two countries when Biden takes office on Jan. 20. Kissinger’s Realpolitik methods paved the way for the then President Nixon’s visit to China in 1972 and later led to the establishment of formal diplomatic relations between the U.S. and the People's Republic of China.