Creative parking observed in southern Taiwan city

A car appears to be parked on the sides of a drainage ditch in Kaohsiung. (Facebook, Penny Lu photo) A car appears to be parked on the sides of a drainage ditch in Kaohsiung. (Facebook, Penny Lu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A picture of two cars parked in a drainage ditch on the side of the road in Kaohsiung has sparked discussion among Taiwanese internet users, with some joking that it was "Taiwan's normal."

The picture — which was shared last week by Penny Lu in the Facebook group "Road Observing Academy (新·路上觀察學院)" — shows two cars parallel parked in a ditch about the width of a car in Kaohsiung's Meinong District. A few netizens complemented the drivers' on their parking skills.

Some other comments over Facebook described the choice of parking spots as risky, while others joked that perhaps the owners were trying to save on parking fees. A few users also said that parking in ditches is common in some parts of Taiwan.

A Google Maps picture shared by Facebook user Peter Chung shows the two cars are parked on used tires that are laid horizontally in the ditch. Chung said parking in a drainage ditch is challenging enough, but parking on used tires is on a whole different level, reported UDN.



Two cars parked on used tires in a drainage ditch. (Google Maps screengrab)