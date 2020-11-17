Taiwan to host seminar on cross-strait issues with US think tank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) will host an online seminar Wednesday evening (Nov. 18) with Taiwanese and American think tanks on the state of cross-strait relations after the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the MAC, a webinar co-hosted by Washington-based Heritage Foundation and the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy will explore Taiwan's partnership with the U.S. and its ongoing tensions with Beijing. Participants are expected to exchange ideas and brainstorm solutions to cross-strait complications.

MAC Chairman Chen Ming-tung (陳明通) will speak on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and how a change in the status quo could damage trust between Taiwan and China. Heritage Foundation President Kay James and U.S. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) will also join the conversation and offer their takes on the sensitive topic.

Other participants will include Prospect Foundation CEO Lai I-chong (賴怡忠), Taiwan Foundation for Democracy Vice President Lu Yeh-chung (盧業中), Project 2049 Chairman Randall Schriver, former U.S. Congressional Research Service researcher Shirley Kan, and Center for Strategic and International Studies scholar Jude Blanchette.

The MAC said it has co-hosted regular seminars on global issues with Taiwanese and American think tanks for 11 years. It pointed out that the global community is curious to see how relations between Taiwan, China, and the U.S. will play out following the American presidential election and that the Taiwanese government is committed to defending democracy along with other nations that share similar values, reported CNA.