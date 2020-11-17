Two earthquakes rock southeastern Taiwan early Tuesday morning

Two earthquakes hit southeastern Taiwan in two hours on early Tuesday morning (Nov. 17), but no immediate injuries or damage were reported, according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).



A quake, with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale, shook Taitung at 2:37 a.m. with an epicenter located at sea, about 133.7 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 26.5 km, the bureau's Seismology Center said.



The earthquake's highest intensity, which gauges the actual effect of a temblor, was in Pingtung, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.



The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Taitung, the bureau said.



At 4:14 a.m., another temblor also hit Taitung with a magnitude of 4.9 on the Richter scale and an epicenter located at sea, about 126.2 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall, at a depth of 28.3 km, the CWB said.



The earthquake's highest intensity was in Pingtung, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale, ahead of Taitung with an intensity of 1, the CWB added.



The CWB said the two quakes occurred almost in the same location, and the reason behind still needs time to find out.