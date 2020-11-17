US starts all Europe-based lineup vs. Panama, 1st since 2009

The United States started a lineup with 11 players from European clubs for the first time in nine years, making four changes for Monday night’s exhibition against Panama at Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

Tim Ream started in central defense in place of John Brooks, Reggie Cannon replaced Sergiño Dest at right back and Dest took over from Antonee Robinson at left back.

Nicholas Gioacchini and Uly Llanez joined Gio Reyna in the attack, replacing Sebastian Lletget and Konrad de la Fuente.

Zack Steffen was in goal, with Tyler Adams, Weston Mckennie and Yunus Musah in midfield.

Starters averaged 12 appearances and 22 years, 154 days, the second-youngest lineup behind an average of 22 years, 71 days for an exhibition at Italy on Nov. 20, 2018.

The U.S. had not started 11 players from European clubs since a 2-0 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal win over Jamaica on June 19, 2011.

Musah became the first player to starter twice before turning 18; his birthday is Nov. 29.

Ream captained the U.S. for the seventh time, the most of any player since Gregg Berhalter became coach.

Gioacchini got his first start after debuting in Thursday’s 0-0 draw at Wales.

