BKBAGS launches new eco-friendly shopping bags

The demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions is rising. Retail companies must adapt to market demands to reduce the use of disposable plastics.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 16 November 2020 - BKBAGS, located in HCM City, develops and manufactures environmentally friendly packaging solutions, and has developed a shopping bag made entirely of recycled plastic bottles.





For a shopping bag to be environmentally friendly, it must fulfill a number of functions. Being reusable, convenient, and practical enough so you remember to take it with you, and it needs to be made from recycled and recyclable materials.





Bkbags's new shopping bag, the uncoated rPET bag, is made from recycled plastic bottles- rPET, and brings a refreshing innovation to the market.





The company explains that in order to allow full recycling of the bag after multiple uses, it must be produced from single material, without a laminated layer, which is made of another type of plastic - Polypropylene. After a development process, the company reached a high printing capability that allows full branding of the bag.





The new bag is soft and pleasant to touch and yet very strong, comfortable to carry, which makes it easy to reuse. The bag has an elegant look and retains its shape even after use.





Food and fashion chains can order the bag customised according to size and color.





