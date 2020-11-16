Taiwan announces basics of new virus prevention measures

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s Central Epidemic Commands Center (CECC) said on Monday (Nov. 16) that the new autumn and winter measures for the prevention of COVID-19 spread will focus on three areas, with more details to be announced on Wednesday.

The three areas include requiring travelers to provide a certificate of negative COVID-19 test results three days prior to entering Taiwan, a compulsory mask mandate for some places, and rewarding hospitals for conducting COVID-19 tests on their patients.

In anticipation of a spike in COVID-19 cases in the coming winter season, CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) recently said that the center will soon put in place autumn and winter virus prevention measures.

Currently foreigners entering Taiwan are required to produce a negative RT-PCR test certificate, but it is expected that the new autumn and winter virus prevention measures will strengthen border control by extending the negative test result requirement, per CNA. The news agency said that the new measures may require Taiwanese and foreigners with Alien Resident Certificates (ARC) to produce negative test results to be allowed to enter the country.

The new measures may also enforce a mask mandate in some public places and enclosed environments. In addition, the new program will reward hospitals that administer COVID-19 tests to patients or medical personnel who have pneumonia or any suspicious symptoms.

There will also be penalties for people who violate the mask mandate in high-risk places, which according to law is punishable by a fine ranging from NT$3,000 (NT$100) to NT$15,000.