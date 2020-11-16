Ntamack ruled out of France's Nations Cup match in Scotland

France's Romain Ntamack scores from a penalty kick during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France at the Principality Stadi... France's Romain Ntamack scores from a penalty kick during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Wales Jarrod Evans, right, is tackled by France's Romain Ntamack during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France at the Prin... Wales Jarrod Evans, right, is tackled by France's Romain Ntamack during the Six Nations rugby union international between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Romain Ntamack scores a try for France during the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday Feb... Romain Ntamack scores a try for France during the Six Nations match between Wales and France at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Saturday Feb. 22, 2020. (David Davies/PA via AP)

PARIS (AP) — Flyhalf Romain Ntamack has been ruled out of France's upcoming Autumn Nations Cup match against Scotland because of an unspecified injury.

The French rugby federation said Monday that Ntamack will be replaced by uncapped Toulon player Louis Carbonel ahead of Sunday's match at Murrayfield.

France did not say how long Ntamack will be sidelined but his withdrawal is a tough blow for the team. Ntamack, who formed a promising halfback pairing with Antoine Dupont, was impressive during the Six Nations tournament, finishing as the top point scorer with 57 while running in three tries.

France was set to start the newly-created tournament last weekend against Fiji but the match was canceled following an outbreak of COVID-19 within the South Pacific team. Scotland beat Italy 28-17 in their tournament opener.

The inaugural Autumn Nations Cup was launched after the coronavirus pandemic prevented major teams from the Southern Hemisphere from playing the traditional autumn tests. The event involves the Six Nations tournament teams plus Fiji and Georgia.

