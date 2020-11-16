Taiwan president thanks outgoing US House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chair for support

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday morning (Nov. 16), had a phone conversation with U.S. House Committee on Foreign Affairs Chair Eliot Engel and thanked him for his support for Taiwan.

Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) reported that President Tsai spoke with Engel Monday morning. She sincerely thanked Engel for promoting a raft of pro-Taiwan legislation over the years, as well as for speaking out for the nation and his firm support for its democracy, CNA reported.

Tsai said that she still remembers Engel’s warm reception when she visited New York in July 2019. Although Engel did not win the Democratic Party’s primary election and his term of office will expire soon, Tsai reiterated that Taiwan and the U.S. continue to share common values including democracy, human rights, and freedom. The president added that the profound friendship between the two nations is unwavering.

President Tsai said that Engel had visited Taiwan three times in the past, and she welcomed him to come again after the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic subsides to observe the nation's progress and experience its beauty.

The entire conversation lasted about 10 minutes, and the atmosphere was warm and harmonious, the spokesperson noted. National Security Council Secretary-General Ku Li-Hsiung (顧立雄) and Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) were also present.