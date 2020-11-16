Taiwan universities see spike in applications from Hong Kong students

HK students and Taiwan supporters hold up cards that read "Taiwan Support HK" and "No China Extradition" in Taiwan. HK students and Taiwan supporters hold up cards that read "Taiwan Support HK" and "No China Extradition" in Taiwan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The number of Hong Kong students seeking to study in Taiwan’s universities this year has reached 5,300, a figure that soared by 44 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Hong Kong, Taiwan’s universities have admitted 2,700 freshmen from the semi-autonomous Chinese city, with the number expected to hit 3,000 next year, reported HK newspaper Ming Pao.

Education Counselor Ma Hsiang-ping (馬湘萍) of TECO in HK believes the increased appeal of Taiwan can be attributed to its relatively well-managed coronavirus response. A free and safe environment, as well as affordable tuition fees, also makes Taiwan attractive in the eyes of HK pupils, according to Highwise Service Foundation, an HK-based organization providing assistance in studying in Taiwan.

In addition, Taiwan offers a variety of academic disciplines. While Hong Kong universities focus on commerce and finance, Taiwan’s tertiary institutions cover a lot more fields, including engineering, one of the most popular departments among Hong Kong students, said Ma.

Hong Kong students are allowed to stay up to one year in Taiwan on internships post-college graduation. Those who have worked in Taiwan for five years and whose wages meet a threshold are eligible to apply for permanent residency in the country.

Taiwan has emerged as a preferable place to move since Hong Kong experienced social unrest last year and, more recently, since Beijing imposed its national security law and other liberty-depriving measures. A total of 4,775 Hong Kong residents applied to immigrate to Taiwan in the first seven months of this year, while in the past the figure averaged around 5,000 annually, reported UDN.