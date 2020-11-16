Pan-European youth group recognizes Taiwan's independence

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — One of the largest pan-European youth political organizations approved a motion to recognize Taiwan as an independent state during its congress on Saturday (Nov. 14).

The group, European Liberal Youth (LYMEC), approved the motion “Let Taiwan be Taiwan; Recognize Taiwan as an independent sovereign state,” paving the way for its parent institution, the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats for Europe Party (ALDE) to raise the motion in the European Parliament.

Saturday’s proposition, which was submitted by Danish youth party Radikal Ungdom, passed with 91 percent of the vote, or by 172 to eight, with nine abstentions.

Marina Sedlo, the policy officer of LYMEC, provided Taiwan News the following statement on the purpose behind the action:

“LYMEC and its Member Organisations are concerned about liberties and fundamental rights of people all over the world. It is important that we, as European liberals, come together and discuss the troubling situations happening in other countries and express our support to the people fighting for freedom, human rights, and democracy.”

The text of the motion calls for “the EU to end its ‘One-China-Policy’” and for “the EU to recognise Taiwan as a sovereign state, independent from the PRC, as long as Taiwan rid themselves of the title ‘Republic of China,’” among a list of other suggestions. Some of these include that the EU help to integrate Taiwan into the U.N. and its subsidiary institutions as well as strengthen European ties with the East Asian nation through increased trade agreements and student exchanges.

Serving as a member of the European Youth Forum — one of the biggest youth NGOs in the world — LYMEC is composed of 61 organizations, mainly youth wings of various liberal parties on the national level in Europe. The larger ALDE functions as a coalition in the European Parliament, representing 60 liberal parties across the continent, often as part of Renew Europe, an even greater bloc.

Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is in a partnership with the ALDE, and efforts are ongoing to bring the DPP Youth into the International Federation of Liberal Youth, the global liberal youth organization of which LYMEC is a part, according to a source at the federation.

To read the full text of the motion, see below:



Text of European Liberal Youth motion to recognize Taiwan's independence. (LYMEC images)