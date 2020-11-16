Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan at 3:19 p.m. today (Nov. 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 86.8 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 68.1 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County; a 3 in Pingtung County; and a 2 in Tainan City, Yunlin County, and Penghu County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County.

No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.