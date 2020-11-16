Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan

Level 4 shockwaves felt in Taitung from Magnitude 5.2 temblor

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/16 16:13
(CWB map of today's quake)

(CWB map of today's quake)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 5.2 earthquake jolted southeastern Taiwan at 3:19 p.m. today (Nov. 16), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was 86.8 kilometers south of Taitung County Hall at a focal depth of 68.1 km, according to CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of one to seven, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 4 in Taitung County; a 3 in Pingtung County; and a 2 in Tainan City, Yunlin County, and Penghu County. A lesser intensity of 1 was recorded in Kaohsiung City, Chiayi County, Chiayi City, and Changhua County.

No injuries resulting from either quake had been reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

RELATED ARTICLES

Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake jolts northeast Taiwan
2020/11/07 20:50
Giant 'earthquake fish' caught after 2 quakes strike eastern Taiwan
Giant 'earthquake fish' caught after 2 quakes strike eastern Taiwan
2020/11/06 16:31
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan as Atsani approaches
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake jars eastern Taiwan as Atsani approaches
2020/11/06 10:06
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan as Atsani nears
Magnitude 5.4 earthquake rocks southeast Taiwan as Atsani nears
2020/11/06 09:21
Erdogan caves to Chinese pressure to take Taiwan flag off Twitter
Erdogan caves to Chinese pressure to take Taiwan flag off Twitter
2020/11/02 13:00