Indonesian woman latest imported coronavirus case in Taiwan

Stock image of Indonesian teacher instructing makeshift class for students at her residence in Tangerang, Indonesia. Stock image of Indonesian teacher instructing makeshift class for students at her residence in Tangerang, Indonesia. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Monday (Nov. 16) announced one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) from Indonesia.

During a press conference on Monday, Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), the deputy chief of the CECC's medical response division, announced one new imported coronavirus case, raising the total number of confirmed cases in Taiwan to 604. The latest case is an Indonesian woman in her 20s who arrived in Taiwan on Nov. 1 for work.

Lo stated that Case No. 604 was asymptomatic when she arrived in Taiwan and went directly to a quarantine center. On Nov. 14, just before her quarantine was set to expire, she was tested for the coronavirus.

On Nov. 16, she tested positive for COVID-19. As she has been asymptomatic since arrival and did not come in contact with any others during her quarantine stay, the CECC did not believe it was necessary to carry out contact tracing.

The CECC on Monday did not announce any new reports of people with suspected symptoms. Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 105,692 COVID-19 tests, with 104,290 coming back negative.

Out of the 603 officially confirmed cases, 511 were imported, 55 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," one is an unresolved case, and one (Case No. 530) was removed as a confirmed case. Up until now, seven individuals have succumbed to the disease, while 536 have been released from hospital isolation, leaving 60 patients still undergoing treatment in Taiwan.

Indonesia has recorded 467,113 coronavirus cases and 15,211 deaths.