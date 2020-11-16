Japan to produce new fighter jet suited to incidents in Taiwan Strait, Diaoyutai Islands

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Japanese government recently carried out an administrative review, during which its plan to design and produce a new fighter jet capable of responding to increasing Chinese threats in the region was revealed.

As the government scrutinized its various projects in its routine "autumn review" to curb wasteful spending of state funds, Minister of Administrative Reform Taro Kono emphasized that in promoting Japan’s “Policy of National Manufacturing of Next-generation Fighters,” it is important to explain to the public how these new fighter jets can "prevent emergencies" in the Taiwan Strait and Diaoyutai Islands, Liberty Times reported.

Kono, who was the former defense minister, also pointed out that relying on the next-generation fighter jets alone is not enough to defend the country. "We must make a bold and comprehensive assessment of the Ground, Maritime, and Air Self-Defense Forces," rather than formulating budgets in accordance with past practices.

According to The Sankei News, the Japanese Ministry of Defense pointed out that the nation currently has 309 fighter jets, while China has at least 1,080 fighter jets. Given this disproportionate statistic, Japan needs to develop high-performance fighter jets, it said.

The Ministry of Defense plans to start manufacturing a prototype in 2024 and strive to deploy the new fighter by 2035 when it retires its fleet of F-2s. The total development cost is estimated to be JP¥1 trillion (US$9.6 billion).

Kono previously considered introducing drones capable of carrying missiles on the grounds of cutting costs. However, a Kyodo News article stated that due to Japan's lack of drone development experience, some people worried that relying on imports will weaken the domestic defense industry.