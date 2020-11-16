Taiwan’s Alishan forest train changes direction to transport hiker in need of emergency care

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A forest train on Chiayi's Alishan reversed direction and traveled backward two kilometers on Sunday (Nov. 15) in an effort to help transport an elderly male hiker who was in need of emergency care.

An approximately 70-year old man was hiking on Duli mountain in the Alishan area on Sunday morning when he collapsed and hurt his head, subsequently falling into a coma, according to CNA. An employee of the Alishan Forest Railway and Cultural Heritage Office (AFRCH), which administers the forest railways in the area, discovered what had happened to the hiker and informed the office and firefighters of the incident.

Considering the difficulty of transportation to and from the mountain and the time-sensitive situation, the AFRCH quickly decided to order a train bound for Fenqihu to stop and pick up the man, then head back two kilometers to Zhangnaoliao Station, where an ambulance would transfer him to a hospital.

Chiayi County Fire Bureau said that when the patient arrived at the hospital, he was suffering from an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA) and was later pronounced dead.

AFRCH said that due to the rescue operation, the train was delayed for 28 minutes and that the 187 passengers on board the train were notified of what caused the delay.