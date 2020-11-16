Trump presidential trip to Taiwan welcome: MOFA minister

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In response to a question by a legislator about a potential visit by President Trump to Taiwan, a high-level official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated the ministry welcomes such a visit and had no qualms with the hypothetical reestablishment of diplomatic relations and port calls by U.S. warships.

During a report on the outlook for U.S.-Taiwan economic and trade relations after the presidential elections at the Legislative Yuan on Monday (Nov. 16), Kuomintang (KMT) Legislator Tseng Ming-chung (曾銘宗) asked Vice Foreign Minister Harry Ho-jen Tseng (曾厚仁) what the response of MOFA would be if Trump proposed a visit by himself and/or Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to Taiwan. In response, the minister simply said "there would be no reason to refuse," reported Liberty Times.

The legislator then asked what MOFA's response would be if the U.S. broached the reestablishment of diplomatic relations with Taiwan. The minister answered by saying "What would be wrong with that? This is what the Legislature has resolved to do."

Pressing further, the legislator then asked if it is likely that U.S. warships could dock at Taiwan's ports before Trump's term in office ends. The MOFA representative said, "If they wish to make a port stop, we would welcome them at any time."

However, later that same day, MOFA released an official statement in which it wrote that regarding hypothetical issues such as inviting President Trump and Secretary of State Pompeo to visit Taiwan before leaving the office or U.S. warships making a call at Taiwan ports, the ministry currently "does not have relevant plans and has not discussed these matters with the United States."

The ministry emphasized that the Taiwan government has always maintained close and smooth communication with the U.S. and will continue to "uphold the principles of mutual trust, reciprocity, and mutual benefit in the future to steadily deepen the cooperative partnership between Taiwan and the U.S. in various fields."