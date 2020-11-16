Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taipei Zoo’s answer to bird collisions

Bird-friendly glass reduces risks of feathered animals flying straight towards glass

  162
By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/16 14:59
Taipei Zoo uses dotted windows to avoid bird collisions. (Taipei Zoo photo)

Taipei Zoo uses dotted windows to avoid bird collisions. (Taipei Zoo photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo has come up with a simple but clever way of preventing birds from hitting windows — by decorating the glass with lots of white dots.

The approach to protecting avians has been pursued since an incident in August that involved an injured Taiwan barbet found right beneath a glass wall. It was discovered to have suffered a damaged air sac due to collision with the transparent wall.

To avoid the “window kill” accidents, zookeepers have worked with veterinarians from Raptor Research Group of Taiwan. The solution is applying stickers of densely strewn dots to windows so as to reduce the chances of birds flying into the glass at high speeds, having mistaken it as natural habitat from the reflection of sky and trees.

The method appears to be working, with no such collision accidents having been reported at areas where the bird-safe glass has been installed. Members of the public are advised not to fiddle with the stickers when visiting the zoo and are encouraged to furnish their homes with similar stickers or paint to achieve the same effect.

According to the American Bird Conservancy, up to one billion bird fatalities are caused by glass collisions in the United States every year.

Taipei Zoo’s answer to bird collisions
Taipei Zoo uses dotted windows to avoid bird collisions. (Taipei Zoo photo)
birds
glass collisions
bird collisions
Taipei Zoo
zoo

RELATED ARTICLES

Endangered Asian giant softshell turtle dies at Taipei Zoo
Endangered Asian giant softshell turtle dies at Taipei Zoo
2020/11/05 11:10
Photo of the Day: Swallows tie the knot in southern Taiwan
Photo of the Day: Swallows tie the knot in southern Taiwan
2020/10/31 12:16
Taiwan's top 10 Halloween events!
Taiwan's top 10 Halloween events!
2020/10/27 18:38
Woman dies after falling from Maokong Gondola Taipei Zoo Station
Woman dies after falling from Maokong Gondola Taipei Zoo Station
2020/10/25 08:40
Taiwan zoo accused of feeding animals moldy food
Taiwan zoo accused of feeding animals moldy food
2020/10/21 16:13