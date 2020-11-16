Taipei Zoo’s answer to bird collisions

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei Zoo has come up with a simple but clever way of preventing birds from hitting windows — by decorating the glass with lots of white dots.

The approach to protecting avians has been pursued since an incident in August that involved an injured Taiwan barbet found right beneath a glass wall. It was discovered to have suffered a damaged air sac due to collision with the transparent wall.

To avoid the “window kill” accidents, zookeepers have worked with veterinarians from Raptor Research Group of Taiwan. The solution is applying stickers of densely strewn dots to windows so as to reduce the chances of birds flying into the glass at high speeds, having mistaken it as natural habitat from the reflection of sky and trees.

The method appears to be working, with no such collision accidents having been reported at areas where the bird-safe glass has been installed. Members of the public are advised not to fiddle with the stickers when visiting the zoo and are encouraged to furnish their homes with similar stickers or paint to achieve the same effect.

According to the American Bird Conservancy, up to one billion bird fatalities are caused by glass collisions in the United States every year.



Taipei Zoo uses dotted windows to avoid bird collisions. (Taipei Zoo photo)