Taiwan APRC holders can get stimulus vouchers today

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/11/16 13:02
Stimulus vouchers. 

Stimulus vouchers.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreigners who are permanent residents in Taiwan, as well as diplomats, are eligible to receive Taiwan's stimulus vouchers on Monday (Nov. 16).

In July, Taiwan launched its "Triple Stimulus Vouchers" (振興三倍券) program to help stimulate Taiwan's sagging economy amid the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Beyond Taiwan citizens, the program initially only allowed foreign spouses to purchase an envelope of vouchers worth a total of NT$3,000 (US$101) for the price of NT$1,000, leading to complaints among tax-paying foreign residents that they were being unfairly excluded.

Nearly four months later, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) announced at a Cabinet meeting on Nov. 12 that holders of Alien Permanent Resident Certificates (APRC) and diplomats could finally start purchasing the vouchers on Monday.

Su said that he included the APRC holders due to their "deep connection to Taiwan," while diplomats were added to "extend the country’s warmth" as Thanksgiving approaches. As a result of the policy change, an estimated 13,000 additional foreign residents will be able to take part in the voucher program.

APRC holders can purchase printed vouchers at post offices as long as they can present their APRC or National Health Insurance Card; alternatively, they can register with a mobile device or credit card. Diplomats will receive their coupons from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA).

The vouchers can be purchased between Nov. 16 and Dec. 30 and can be used until Dec. 31 of this year. Foreign spouses of Taiwanese who also hold APRCs and had already purchased the vouchers are not eligible to buy additional ones.
