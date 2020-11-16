RCEP could deal blow to three industries in Taiwan

Containers are loaded on a ship at the Saigon port in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. Containers are loaded on a ship at the Saigon port in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Three sectors in Taiwan should be braced for the ramifications of the formulation of the world’s largest trade bloc over the past weekend.

Petrochemical, upstream textile, and machine tool industries will bear the brunt of the impact of the inking of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to Taiwan’s economic authorities.

Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) elaborated that Taiwan’s petrochemical products, mostly exported to China, could face fierce competition from those produced in Japan and South Korea over those countries’ reduced tariffs with China. The same can be said about the upstream textile businesses, wrote UDN.

Taiwan’s machine tool companies will also need to sharpen their competitive edge by looking to high-end and smart manufacturing, she added. However, the impact on steel and automobile components industries is likely to be limited, as the major end markets for such products are Europe and the U.S.

The trade pact should also not be a concern for Taiwan’s ICT sector, as the sale of relevant products has been clear of trade barriers since the country began participating in the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Information Technology Agreement (ITA), according to Wang.

RCEP, sealed by the ten ASEAN members and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand on Sunday (Nov. 15), represents a third of the world’s economic activity. The pact is significant in that it is the first trade deal between Japan, South Korea, and China, which is alarming for Taiwan.

According to Lee Chun (李淳), deputy director of Taiwan WTO & RTA Center of Chung Hua Institution for Economic Research, RCEP is but an upgraded version of existing free trade agreements (FTAs) among signatories, and already 70 percent of Taiwan’s exports to the nations are free from tariffs. Nevertheless, as China, Japan, and South Korea form closer ties thanks to the deal, Taiwan may find itself ill-positioned when it seeks to maintain a presence in particular markets, CNA quoted Lee as saying.