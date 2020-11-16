Trend Micro Integrates with AWS Gateway Load Balancer for Improved Security Function

New integration eases security usability and allows for a dynamic, frictionless approach to implementation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 November, 2020 - (;), the leader in cloud security, today announced its hybrid cloud security integration with the newly launched AWS Gateway Load Balancer (GWLB), a service that makes it easy to deploy, scale, and manage your third-party virtual appliances with Amazon Web Services (AWS). This integration provides customers with the ability to use trusted vendor appliances, like those from Trend Micro, in a way that is auto-scalable and operates to continuously meet security needs in an as-a-service format.

In today's economic reality, companies are quickly migrating their infrastructure into a hybrid cloud model to meet the demands of remote work. Gartner stated in a recent report, "Dynamic cloud realities demand that controls automatically adapt to the protected workloads because an IP address alone is no longer sufficient for security.[1]" Trend Micro Cloud One -- Network Security with GWLB delivers protection that fits the dynamic nature of cloud migration.

"To maintain functional IT operations, meet compliance standards, and protect complex systems in the cloud, security is a concern that must be proactively addressed," said Mark Nunnikhoven, vice president of cloud research for Trend Micro and AWS Community Hero. "Customers need an appliance that adapts to increased volume and automatically provides centralized implementation of network security with less friction. GWLB with Cloud One -- Network Security help solve this problem for security teams."

Security teams using GWLB with Trend Micro for their hybrid cloud security can benefit from high availability, scaling, and load balancing while maintaining all product features and benefits.

"As companies move their infrastructure in the cloud, they are looking for ways to easily insert, scale, and manage security appliances in their network topologies," said Mayumi Hiramatsu, Vice President, Amazon EC2 Networking, Amazon Web Services, Inc. "Trend Micro is an AWS Advanced Technology Partner with a long-standing history of providing security solutions to help customers address their portion of the shared responsibility model. AWS Gateway Load Balancer with Trend Micro's security solution is now available to more than 290,000 active buyers in AWS Marketplace and can help our shared customers address their network security needs in the cloud."

Today's integration with GWLB coincides with Trend Micro's release of its Cloud One -- Network Security solution, now available in AWS Marketplace.

To learn more about how AWS and Trend Micro Cloud One work together, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/aws.



[1] Gartner, Securing the Enterprise's New Parameters, March 27, 2020

