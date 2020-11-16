PM of Taiwan's African ally tests positive for coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (Nov. 16) wished the prime minister of diplomatic ally Eswatini a "swift recovery" from the Wuhan coronavirus after he announced his diagnosis over the weekend.

In a Facebook post published Sunday (Nov. 16), the Eswatini government announced that Prime Minister Ambrose Mandvulo Dlamini had tested positive for COVID-19. In the press statement, Dlamini stated that he was "asymptomatic and feeling well" but is isolating at home as a health protocol.

Dlamini wrote that he is being cared for by Ministry of Health personnel and will continue carrying out his duties from home. Similar to Taiwan's contact tracing protocols, all those who have come in contact with him recently have been tested for the virus and been told to enter self-isolation.

In response to the news, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) at 10:15 a.m. on Monday issued a tweet in which it wished for a "speedy recovery" for "Taiwan's good friend and strong supporter." It then expressed confidence that Dlamini would be "back on deck" in short order.

Tsai at 10:46 on Monday morning posted a tweet in which she wished Dlamini a "swift recovery." She added that all nations must work together to combat the pandemic.

Our sincere wishes to #Taiwan's good friend & strong supporter @AmbroseDumile for a speedy recovery & return to full health. We've every confidence the prime minister of #Africa ally #Eswatini will be back on deck in no time. https://t.co/XCoqTCi68k — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) (@MOFA_Taiwan) November 16, 2020