Filipinos to donate care packages to Philippine typhoon victims

An international Filipino organization on Sunday called for donations of relief goods to be prepared as "balikbayan boxes" or care packages to be given to victims of Typhoon Vamco, which has caused widespread destruction in the Philippines.

As Filipinos reel from the wrath of Typhoon Vamco, known locally as Ulysses, the Confederation of Ilocano Association, Inc., Samahang Ilocano (CIASI) made the plea to over 1,000 Filipinos living in Taiwan, mostly migrant workers.

CIASI is an international Philippine organization with 13 chapters and a total of about 900 members in Taiwan.

They made the appeal at an outdoor basketball court in Taipei's Datong District where the Filipinos were gathered for the association's Taipei Winter Basketball League 2020 opening ceremony.

The organization called for donations of cash, clothes or dried goods, such as canned sardines, noodles and powdered milk, to be sent back in king-size cardboard boxes as numerous areas in the Cagayan Valley region, northeast of the capital Manila, remain submerged in flood waters.

"Look at my hometown of Baggao in the province of Cagayan," said Rheden Delumen, national chairman of CIASI in Taiwan, as he showed CNA an aerial photo of the municipality submerged in as much as two-story high flood waters, with crop plantations destroyed.

The typhoon, which recorded maximum sustained winds of 118-220 kilometers per hour, swept across the Philippines on Wednesday night and exited the country Friday morning, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) of the Philippines.

A total of 37 people were killed, while 22 were injured, and 15 others reported missing, NDRRMC data released on Saturday showed.

Many villages in the Cagayan Valley still remain submerged as colossal amounts of rain pounded Cagayan and Isabela provinces, while water released from the Magat Dam, one of the largest dams in the Philippines, contributed to the flooding, according to a statement issued Saturday by the Philippine Presidential Communications Operations Office.

Arnold Kanoy, leader of the CIASI in Taiwan Disciplinary Action Committee and commissioner of the basketball tournament, said the "balikbayan boxes" will be sent out as soon as possible after the donations are collected.

"I have the blood of a Filipino and I have to help my countrymen," he said.

CIASI also raised NT$8,050 (US$282.45) in cash donations at the opening ceremony, which will be remitted back to the organization's chapter in Cagayan Valley to buy necessities for those in need, Delumen said.

CIASI describes its main mission as helping to unify Filipino communities through sports and cultural events. The organization's latest basketball tournament consists of 16 teams and will run for around two months.

Meanwhile, another Filipino group that goes by the name of "Good Boys in Taiwan," known for their famous annual beach dance parties that attracts hundreds of participants every year, have also raised NT$15,000 in cash to buy relief goods.

The group is coordinating with the Philippine National Police, according to "Good Boys in Taiwan" member Allan Viray.

Non-uniformed personnel Fleriza Sumabat, regional supply and accountable officer of the Police Regional Office 2 at Camp Adduru, Tuguegarao City told CNA that fresh water and food is needed in typhoon-hit areas.

"As of now, we have prepared water, rice, biscuits, canned goods for them (disaster victims). We also collected money from donors," Sumabat said.

There are a total of 151,748 migrant workers from the Philippines working in Taiwan, according to Ministry of Labor statistics as of the end of September.