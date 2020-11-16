ECOVACS Robotic Vacuum Cleaners Singles' Day Shopping Festival Sales Leads On Shopee and Lazada in Southeast Asia

Total sales sets another record high with a 187 percent year-on-year growth

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 November 2020 - ECOVACS ROBOTICS ("ECOVACS"), the world leader for home service robotics, saw record sales performance on the Singles' Day shopping festival (also known as 11.11) this year, ranking number one in the robot vacuum cleaner category of Shopee and making to the Top 5 small appliances bestsellers on Lazada in Southeast Asia markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam and the Philippines. Total sales for the Singles Day campaign exceeded 2019's figures in the first two hours, and saw a 187 percent year-on-year growth within 24 hours. Such a remarkable achievement demonstrates the brand's success in delivering the products and consumer experience demanded by consumers in the regions.

Steve Lee, General Manager, APAC for ECOVACS said, "We are thrilled to achieve another record performance on the Singles Day shopping festival which is a testimony to our efforts to engage with consumers in the Southeast Asia market. As we see the rising demand of smart home technologies products, we will continue to bring our latest innovative products to the Southeast Asia market."

The performance not only showcases ECOVACS continued growth & leading in the region, but also the huge potential of smart home cleaning products in Southeast Asia. From entry robot cleaners, to advanced robots carrying patented mopping technology and AI technology, ECOVACS will continue to leverage its R&D capabilities and owned supply chain to bring smart home technologies to consumers in the region.













About ECOVACS ROBOTICS

Innovating Since Day One -- Creating the Intelligent Home.

At ECOVACS ROBOTICS, we care about innovating solutions to enhance your lifestyle. Based on deep understanding of use cases and consumer experiences, we design robots that help you to "live smart, enjoy life".

With over 20 years of design and industry-leading research, we have led the market as homes become more intelligent and responsive. We are building a world where your home asks less of your attention, becomes more seamless and powerful, and frees you to spend more time doing what you love.