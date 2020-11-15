Moldova presidential election: Pro-EU Maia Sandu narrowly ahead in early results

The leader of Moldova's opposition, Maia Sandu, had a narrow lead in exit polls on Sunday with over 53% of the vote in the presidential runoff, according to partial results.

Incumbent Igor Dodon, who was given the explicit backing of the Kremlin ahead of the poll, trailed with 45.2% of the poll after some 96.5% of the votes were counted.

Sandu, who leads the Party of Action and Solidarity, has promised to lead a fight against endemic corruption in the country, which is wedged between Ukraine and EU member Romania.

The country has been hit by multiple political crises and a $1 billion (€840 million) bank fraud scheme that equates to almost 15% of its annual economic output.

Dodon, who is seeking a new four-year mandate, says Moldova is tired of upheaval and now needs stability.

Following the first round of votingtwo weeks ago, the national electoral authority said Sandu received 36.1% of votes, while Dodon garnered 32.6%.

West, Russia pick sides

Police in the village of Varnita were on Sunday reported to have clashed with pro-Sandu protesters who tried to block a road to stop voters traveling from the breakaway pro-Russia region of Transnistria.

Moldova is closely linked with Romania, with the two sharing a common language. Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said he was happy with Sandu's first-round victory earlier this month.

Sandu — who worked for the World Bank and was briefly Moldova's prime minister — has received messages of support from German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer and the former European Council President Donald Tusk.

Such support was denounced by Dodon's supporters as an attempt to destabilize Moldova. Russian President Vladimir Putin last month called for Moldovans to cast their ballots for Dodon.

