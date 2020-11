Scoring records of the four major golf championships with player, year and score in relation to par:

Masters

Dustin Johnson, 2020, 20 under (268)

Tiger Woods, 1997, and Jordan Spieth, 2015, 18 under (270).

U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy, 2011, 16 under (268).

British Open

Tiger Woods, 2000, 19 under (269).

U.S. PGA Championship

Jason Day, 2015, 20 under (268).