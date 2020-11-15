Taiwan sees two new imported COVID-19 cases on Sunday

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan saw two new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday (Nov. 15), bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 603, according to the Central Epidemic Command Center.

The two new cases bring the total new cases in the past seven days (Nov. 9 - 15) to 25, which is the highest weekly total since May.

Case No. 602 is a Taiwanese woman in her 40s who resides in Japan. She reported a stuffy nose, headache, nausea, and problems with her sense of taste and smell in early November. When she came back to Taiwan on Nov. 12 to visit relatives, she notified officials at the airport of her symptoms and underwent testing, receiving her diagnosis Sunday.

Case No. 603 is a Taiwanese woman in her 30s who works in the U.S. Upon entry to Taiwan on Nov. 13, she reported to officials at the airport that she had problems during the flight with her sense of taste and smell; however, the symptoms went away after disembarking. She was tested at the airport and confirmed to have the disease on Sunday.