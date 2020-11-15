Stable, pleasant weather headed into this week: Taiwan CWB

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said on Saturday (Nov. 14) that a stable weather pattern will continue through the coming week with chances of temperatures reaching as high as the low 30s Celsius.

As the northeasterly winds begin to weaken on Sunday, the weather will become stable through Monday. Cloudy to sunny weather is expected across Taiwan, with isolated showers in eastern parts of the country and the Greater Taipei Area, according to the bureau.

The forecast will remain stable from Tuesday through early the following Monday, with even less humidity. Cloudy to sunny weather is expected across Taiwan during this period, with only the eastern regions facing potentially isolated showers.

Temperatures will continue to rise across Taiwan from Tuesday to Friday.