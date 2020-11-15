The Latest: India reports another 41,000 coronavirus cases

People play with fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More than a billion Indians celebrate... People play with fireworks during Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Jammu, India Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. More than a billion Indians celebrated Diwali on Saturday amid twin concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus infections and rising air pollution that is enveloping the country’s north in a cloud of thick toxic smog. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, people lift weights outdoors while training at Invictus Fitness in San Diego. The gym was forced to push the... FILE - In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, people lift weights outdoors while training at Invictus Fitness in San Diego. The gym was forced to push their workouts outdoors after the city's closure of many indoor activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Four San Diego County restaurants and gyms that were forced to halt indoor operations beginning Saturday, Nov. 14, have filed a lawsuit seeking an emergency injunction to halt the shutdown. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)

A healthcare worker tests a person for the new coronavirus inside a diagnostic tent in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mexico City announced yes... A healthcare worker tests a person for the new coronavirus inside a diagnostic tent in Mexico City, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. Mexico City announced yesterday that restaurants and bars will have to close earlier after the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 rose to levels not seen since August. (AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)

FILE- In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washin... FILE- In this Nov. 10, 2020 file photo, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Blumenthal and Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy will be self-isolating after a member of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont's staff tested positive for COVID-19. Both tweeted on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, that they had not had close contact with the staffer but were taking the step out of an abundance of caution. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

Pedestrians wearing masks walk past a small grocery store in the Chinatown-International District Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Seattle. Washington stat... Pedestrians wearing masks walk past a small grocery store in the Chinatown-International District Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, in Seattle. Washington state and county health officials have warned of a spike in coronavirus cases across the state, and pleaded with the public to take the pandemic more seriously heading into the winter holidays. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

NEW DELHI — India has reported 41,100 new cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s overall tally since the pandemic began to 8.79 million.

The Health Ministry on Sunday also reported 447 deaths in the same period, driving total fatalities to 129,635.

India is second in the world in total reported cases behind the U.S., but daily infections have been on the decline since the middle of September. There has been, however, a resurgence of infections in New Delhi, which has seen a renewed surge in recent weeks, recording more new cases than any other Indian state.

On Sunday, New Delhi registered 7,340 new coronavirus cases, including 96 deaths.

___

HERE’S WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— Mexico reaches 1 million virus cases, nears 100,000 deaths

— San Diego restaurants, gyms sue for right to operate indoors

— Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns

___

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

SEATTLE — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has scheduled a news conference for Sunday morning as COVID-19 case numbers soar throughout the Pacific Northwest where he will reportedly detail new restrictions.

Inslee’s office said he would discuss actions to combat the crisis but offered no details. The Seattle Times reports that among Inslee’s announcements will be a ban on indoor service at restaurants and bars and significantly reduced capacity at grocery stores and retail shops.

The newspaper cited industry officials briefed by Inslee’s staff. The Democratic governor will also prohibit all indoor social gatherings. And Inslee will reportedly limit grocery stores and retailers to 25% occupancy.

___

HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut’s two U.S. senators were self-isolating Saturday after a member of Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s staff tested positive for COVID-19.

Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy each tweeted Saturday that they had not had close contact with the staffer but were taking the step out of an abundance of caution.

Lamont’s chief spokesperson, Max Reiss, identified himself as the senior staff member who had tested positive in a release posted to Twitter on Friday. Reiss wrote he wasn’t sure how or where he had contracted the virus.

Murphy tweeted Saturday that he had “attended an event yesterday with the Governor but was not in close contact with the staff member who tested positive. Out of an abundance of caution, though, I am isolating until I get tested and consult with the Office of Attending Physician Monday morning.”

Blumenthal tweeted Saturday afternoon that he had “just returned from being tested myself and am currently self-isolating.”

___

CARSON CITY, Nev. — Nevada has reported a record number of new confirmed cases of the coronavirus for the second day in a row amid warnings from Gov. Steve Sisolak that the state is at a “critical juncture.”

Sisolak implored residents to stay home and do what they can to protect themselves a day after he announced he had tested positive for COVID-19. Sisolak told reporters on Friday that he wasn’t feeling any symptoms and would enter a quarantine.

Nevada reported 2,269 new cases and 15 additional deaths on Saturday, topping the record of 1,857 new cases set Friday.

Sisolak warned Nevadans earlier in the week that if the state fails to slow the spread of the virus within two weeks, he will be forced to reimplement stricter measures.

___

NEW YORK — Students, parents and teachers are continuing to anxiously watch New York City’s coronavirus test results. The latest figures Saturday fell under the city’s threshold for shutting down school buildings, but the mayor warned that the city was at a “crucial” point in fighting the virus’ resurgence.

Mayor Bill de Blasio cautioned parents and teachers Friday to plan for a potential school shutdown as soon as Monday, saying the city could cross its deciding line — 3% of coronavirus tests citywide coming back positive over a seven-day period — over the weekend.

The rate stayed short of that on Saturday, at 2.47%, he said.

“But that could change,” the Democratic mayor tweeted, warning that the city was facing “a critical weekend” in combating the pandemic.

New York City has the United States’ largest public school system, with more than 1 million students. It became one of few big cities to reopen classrooms this fall after the pandemic forced schools online in the spring, though families had the option of continuing all-remote learning this fall.

About 280,000 students have attended in person, far fewer than the city originally expected.