England outclasses Georgia 40-0 at wet Twickenham

LONDON (AP) — England outclassed Georgia 40-0 in their Autumn Nations Cup starter on Saturday at the expense of an injury to Jonathan Joseph at Twickenham.

Joseph was hurt while setting up the last try of the first half and had to be helped off.

In an experimental selection, Joseph was bumped from the centers to the right wing but told by coach Eddie Jones to be a floating center, to go where he wants. He was busy as always, and made his biggest contribution while Georgia was thinking of the approaching interval.

Ollie Lawrence acted as a decoy, Joseph floated through a hole 40 meters out, slipped one defender, drew the last one, and sent in fullback Elliot Daly for the team’s fourth try.

Owen Farrell's conversion made it 26-0 that England converted into 40-0 with six tries in total.

The best team in Europe outside of the Six Nations was no match for the new Six Nations champion, and followed a 48-7 pasting from Scotland last month in a warmup. The Scots were merciless with the lineout maul, and England also used it as an effective weapon to set up all three of hooker Jamie George’s tries.

Played in wet conditions, the match was bogged down by 47 set-pieces that suited the monster pack Jones picked to outmuscle the similarly sized Georgians.

Props Ellis Genge and Will Stuart, making his first test start, had the upper hand early in a lengthy series of scrums near the Georgia tryline. Flanker Jack Willis, on debut, had the first try chance disallowed but his second attempt was allowed in the 15th minute.

George scored the next two tries. After throwing in, he joined the back of the lineout maul, and the England players were too tight and organized to be stopped as Georgians spun off them.

Rain returned at halftime, and combined with constant substitutions, the match stuttered even more.

Willis was replaced after a good debut, Genge and Stuart were replaced by British Lions front-rowers Mako Vunipola and Kyle Sinckler, and George was brought off after his third try before the hour mark.

Max Malins made his debut for England at fullback, and England finished its scoring with a try by replacement scrumhalf Dan Robson off a ruck.

