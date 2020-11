FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Scotland has beaten Italy 28-17 in the Autumn Nations Cup at Stadio Artemio Franchi on Saturday.

Scotland 28 (Duhan van der Merwe, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, George Turner tries; Duncan Weir 4 conversions), Italy 17 (Matteo Minozzi try; Paolo Garbisi 4 penalties). HT: 7-11