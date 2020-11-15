NTU to hold candlelight vigil after week of campus tragedies

National Taiwan University (NTU) said it will hold a candlelight vigil Saturday night to foster a sense of warmth and community, in the wake of three tragic events involving students over the past five days.

The vigil, scheduled for 10 p.m. in front of NTU Main Library, was organized at the end of a week in which two students died and another was injured in separate incidents on the campus.

One student was found dead in his dorm room in an apparent suicide, while the other two reportedly fell from campus buildings, one of them fatally.

In a video posted on the university's Facebook page Saturday, NTU President Kuan Chung-ming (管中閔) described his own experience of dealing with psychological trauma and said it was important in such cases to seek professional help and the support of family and friends.

He also encouraged students to reach out to others who might be having problems.

"Your smile, your words of greeting and concern, can go a long way towards changing a person's outlook," Kuan said. In a media interview earlier in the day, Kuan said NTU was providing counseling services to students who had witnessed the incidents and was checking on all those who had sought counseling in the past.

The university has released scant details of the three incidents and has appealed to the media not to sensationalize them, for fear of spurring copycat acts.

On Monday, a 20-year-old female student fell from a campus building and was later pronounced dead at NTU Hospital.

On Wednesday, a 26-year-old male student was discovered dead in his dorm room after family members reported that they had been unable to reach him. Authorities said they found a suicide note at the scene and suspected that the man had taken his life because of depression over a long-term illness.

On Friday, a 22-year-old male student was found unconscious and with multiple injuries after an apparent fall from the College of Social Sciences building. As of Saturday, he had regained consciousness and was in stable condition, according to NTU.