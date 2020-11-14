Scores of kitesurfing contestants skim over Penghu waves in high winds

Some 60 competitors took to the sea and sky in Penghu on Saturday (Nov. 14), riding winds of up to 40 knots (74.1 kilometers per hour) on the first day of an annual kitesurfing competition, according to the organizers.

The 2020 Penghu Kitesurfing Invitational Regatta, held at Baikeng beach on the northeast side of Penghu Island in the Taiwan Strait, was officially launched by Penghu County Magistrate Lai Feng-wei (賴峰偉) and heads of local and national sailing sports bodies. The Penghu Sailing Association, which has organized the event for the third year, said the competitors faced winds of 35-40 knots (64.8-74.1 kph) on opening day, stronger than the average 20-25 knots during previous competitions.

In his speech, Lai said the seasonal northeasterly winds make Penghu an ideal location for kitesurfing. With 60 kitesurfers riding the winds and waves on the first day, the competition is due to run for one more day, according to the organizers.

The kitesurfing competition will be followed by an annual windsurfing contest Nov. 20-22 in Penghu, at which three-time Olympian Chang Hao (張浩) is expected to compete, the organizers said.