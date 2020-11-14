AP Week in Pictures, Global

A slum colony is decorated with lanterns and lights as they celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. I... A slum colony is decorated with lanterns and lights as they celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. India's festival season this year started on a subdued note with Dussehra celebrations the previous month, but traders say now people have come out of their homes and are flocking to shopping areas in key Indian cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Patna this week. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

A man uses a plastic canister to float while negotiating rising floodwaters from Typhoon Vamco in Marikina, Philippines, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. V... A man uses a plastic canister to float while negotiating rising floodwaters from Typhoon Vamco in Marikina, Philippines, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. Vamco swelled rivers and flooded low-lying areas as it passed over the storm-battered northeastern part of the country, where rescuers were deployed early Thursday to help people flee the rising waters. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The body of an elderly person who died of COVID-19 is covered with a sheet on her bed in a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (A... The body of an elderly person who died of COVID-19 is covered with a sheet on her bed in a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Police form a cordon in front of the Justice Palace as people refusing to recognize the new government gather in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020.... Police form a cordon in front of the Justice Palace as people refusing to recognize the new government gather in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore in Manuel Merino as president, after Peru's legislature removed President Martin Vizcarra from office on Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Members of the leftist opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters are attacked while protesting outside Brackenfell High School near Cape Town, South ... Members of the leftist opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters are attacked while protesting outside Brackenfell High School near Cape Town, South Africa, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for restraint following clashes at an anti-racism demonstration outside the school, after allegations that a graduation event was attended only by white pupils. (AP Photo)

Karthik Mantha stands on his front porch wearing a towel, just as he was about to step into a shower, to watch a rally pass by celebrating the preside... Karthik Mantha stands on his front porch wearing a towel, just as he was about to step into a shower, to watch a rally pass by celebrating the presidential election results in Detroit, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Schevon Salmon and his 2-year-old daughter, Nyomi, celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's election win over President Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2... Schevon Salmon and his 2-year-old daughter, Nyomi, celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's election win over President Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Washington.. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in front of the Clark County Election Department after the Nov. 3 elections, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Nor... Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in front of the Clark County Election Department after the Nov. 3 elections, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in North Las Vegas, Nev. (AP Photo/John Locher)

President Donald Trump listens attends an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (... President Donald Trump listens attends an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A screen at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo displays a live broadcast of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaking Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Pho... A screen at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo displays a live broadcast of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaking Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

Shoppers crowd the Ason market during first day of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. During the five-day festival, als... Shoppers crowd the Ason market during first day of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. During the five-day festival, also known as Yama panchak and similar to the Indian festival of Diwali, Hindus decorate their houses and worship Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, and various animals like the crow, dog, cow and ox during the festival of lights. (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Azerbaijan's president says f... Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Azerbaijan's president says forces have taken control of the strategically key city of Shushi in Nagorno-Karabakh, but a Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman said on Facebook that "fighting in Shushi is continuing." Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but has been under control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. (AP Photo)

NOV. 7 - 13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

