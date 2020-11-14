Alexa
AP Week in Pictures, Global

By  Associated Press
2020/11/14 16:48
Ethnic Armenian soldiers walk along the road near the border between Nagorno-Karabakh and Armenia, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Azerbaijan's president says f...
Shoppers crowd the Ason market during first day of the Tihar festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. During the five-day festival, als...
A screen at the Shinjuku shopping district in Tokyo displays a live broadcast of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden speaking Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Pho...
President Donald Trump listens attends an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Washington. (...
Supporters of President Donald Trump protest in front of the Clark County Election Department after the Nov. 3 elections, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Nor...
Schevon Salmon and his 2-year-old daughter, Nyomi, celebrate President-elect Joe Biden's election win over President Donald Trump, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2...
Karthik Mantha stands on his front porch wearing a towel, just as he was about to step into a shower, to watch a rally pass by celebrating the preside...
Members of the leftist opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters are attacked while protesting outside Brackenfell High School near Cape Town, South ...
Police form a cordon in front of the Justice Palace as people refusing to recognize the new government gather in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020....
The body of an elderly person who died of COVID-19 is covered with a sheet on her bed in a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (A...
A man uses a plastic canister to float while negotiating rising floodwaters from Typhoon Vamco in Marikina, Philippines, on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. V...
A slum colony is decorated with lanterns and lights as they celebrate Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Mumbai, India, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. I...

NOV. 7 - 13, 2020

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from around the world.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Patrick Sison in New York.

