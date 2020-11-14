Taiwan receives heightened international support to join WHA

A man in Geneva holding sign in support of Taiwan's bid to join World Health Organization. (Facebook, Taiwan in Geneva photo) A man in Geneva holding sign in support of Taiwan's bid to join World Health Organization. (Facebook, Taiwan in Geneva photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Saturday (Nov. 14) that Taiwan has received heightened support from countries around the world for its request to join the World Health Assembly (WHA).

In a statement, MOFA mentioned the strong international support for Taiwan's inclusion in global health conversations during the 73rd WHA meetings in May and November. It said 14 countries requested the World Health Organization (WHO) grant Taiwan approval to attend WHA with observer status.

MOFA said Taiwan's diplomatic allies, including Nauru, Eswatini, the Marshall Islands, and Honduras, praised the "Taiwan model" and defended it against Chinese representatives. It added the U.S. Ambassador in Geneva, Andrew Bremberg, presented a three-minute video to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom to highlight Taiwan's importance in the global management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from the WHA session, several world leaders have openly supported Taiwan's request to join the WHO this year, said MOFA. These include former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, U.S. State Secretary Mike Pompeo and Health Secretary Alex Azar, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok, Swedish Foreign Minister Ann Linde, German Deputy Foreign Minister Niels Annen, and British Minister of State Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon.

MOFA also pointed out 1,700 lawmakers from over 80 countries support Taiwan's WHO bid. It said the number has more than doubled since May.

The ministry said it is optimistic about Taiwan's future inclusion in the WHO and affiliated events. It encouraged the global health body to remain politically neutral to achieve its goal of "health for all," reported CNA.