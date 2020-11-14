Costco's planned central Taiwan store will open this month

The American membership-only wholesale club, Costco, is scheduled to open a new store in Taichung City next Friday (Nov. 20), which will sell yachts among many things.

The new outlet, which is located in northern Taichung, will be the second Costco store in the city and the 14th in Taiwan. It will have more than 11,550 square meters (124,320 square feet) in floor space and a car park that can accommodate 810 cars, making it the Costco outlet in the nation with the largest number of parking spaces.

According to Costco Taiwan, the Taichung outlet will provide more than 4,000 categories of goods for sale, with almost half of them being imported. The retailer said the new store will serve as the sole vendor of many products to celebrate the grand opening, and the most prominent will be a seven-seat yacht model designed in France and built in Poland.

Even before the Taichung store opens, the retailer has received orders for the yacht, which carries a price tag of NT$1.58 million (US$54,766), Costco Taiwan said.

Among the other exclusive products are the iconic Lady Fortuna gold bar made by PAMP Suisse, according to the company. Ahead of the Nov. 20 opening, a gas station belonging to the new Taichung store started operations on Oct. 23.

The Taichung outlet is the second Costco store in Taiwan to provide fuel after the Zhongli store in northern Taiwan, which has been selling gasoline since 2017.

Speaking to journalists, Costco Taiwan President Chao Chien-hua (趙建華) said the new Taichung store is expected to benefit from its large sales area as well as its fuel services, forecasting it will generate annual revenue of NT$6 billion. To prepare for the new store's opening, Costco has recruited about 30,000 new members, Chao said.

Currently, Costco's store in Taichung's Nantun District has more than 400,000 members, accounting for 15 percent of the retailer's total membership and raking in more sales than any other Costco store in Taiwan. Chao said Costco is mulling the possibility of opening one or two other stores in Taichung.

He noted that the Taichung metro system will also start services soon, giving him faith that the retailer's outlets in the city will enjoy brisk business. The metro system is scheduled to become operational on Dec. 19, with a trial run slated to begin on Nov. 16.