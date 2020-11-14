Taiwan shares experience of managing COVID-19 with Georgia Tech

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in Atlanta shared Taiwan's approach to battling the coronavirus pandemic in a video conference earlier this week with faculty and students at the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).

Despite being barred from the resumed 73rd World Health Assembly (WHA) on Monday (Nov. 9), the Taiwanese diplomatic office still managed to share the country's coronavirus response with young Americans to help them better understand the global outbreak.

In the hour-long exchange, TECO Atlanta Director-General Elliot Wang (王翼龍) explained what constitutes the "Taiwan model" and answered questions from professor Abigail Vaughn and her students in the Sam Nunn School of International Affairs at Georgia Tech. He also highlighted WHA's treatment of Taiwan and how it negatively impacted the global community.

Wang mentioned the Taiwan government has helped more than 80 countries around the world by donating personal protective equipment. He also said Taiwan was one of the first countries to alert the World Health Organization (WHO) to the possibility of human-to-human transmission of COVID-19.

In regard to current Taiwan-U.S. relations, Wang said interactions between the two nations have increased significantly and that Washington has offered open support to Taiwan's participation in global affairs. He added that several Taiwan-friendly bills have also been approved by the U.S. senate.

During the meeting, students at Georgia Tech demonstrated great interest in Taiwan and its global status. They asked questions about Taiwan's diplomatic relations, its access to information from international organizations, the future development of Taiwan-U.S. relations, and how they can help improve the country's international exposure, reported CNA.