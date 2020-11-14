Taiwan eyes enhanced India ties at Diwali celebration

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday (Nov. 13) expressed the hope that Taiwan's relations with India will continue to improve during a Diwali festival in Taipei.

As part of the Taiwan government's efforts to recognize diversity and welcome immigrants to the country, a Festival of Lights banquet was held Friday evening at Taipei Guest House. Besides Wu, Taiwan-India Parliamentary Friendship Association Chairwoman Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) and Indians' Association of Taipei President Kish Harkishin also attended the event.

The banquet featured traditional Indian cuisine, such as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen's (蔡英文) favorite dish, chana masala, and Bollywood-style music and dance performances. Free henna body painting was offered to guests as well.

During his opening speech, Wu pointed out that many Indians have chosen Taiwan as their home and the government welcomes more to do the same. He said the president is very fond of Indian culture and that she hopes relations between the two countries will continue to prosper.

Meanwhile, Wu Yu-chin said Taiwan is privileged to be able to hold social events during the coronavirus pandemic. She said Diwali symbolizes the "victory of light over darkness" and the Taiwan-India friendship will allow both countries to overcome evil, reported CNA.



Festival of Lights banquet held at Taipei Guest House. (CNA photo)



Indian henna body painting at the Festival of Lights banquet. (CNA photo)