Peru president's ouster sparks wave of youth-led protests

A woman, holding a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "It's not for Vizcarra, it's for us," joins others outside the Justice Palace where peop... A woman, holding a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "It's not for Vizcarra, it's for us," joins others outside the Justice Palace where people who are refusing to recognize the new government gathered to protest, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore in Manuel Merino as president, after Peru’s legislature booted President Martin Vizcarra from office on Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A police officer places a protective face mask on a protester who was detained near Congress where lawmakers swore-in a new president after voting to ... A police officer places a protective face mask on a protester who was detained near Congress where lawmakers swore-in a new president after voting to oust President Martin Vizcarra the day before, in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Peru swore in businessman and head of Congress Manuel Merino Tuesday who is unknown to most and was recently accused of trying to secure the military’s support for a congressional effort to boot the nation’s last leader out over unproven corruption allegations. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Police form a cordon in front of the Justice Palace as people who are refusing to recognize the new government arrive, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. ... Police form a cordon in front of the Justice Palace as people who are refusing to recognize the new government arrive, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore in Manuel Merino as president, after Peru’s legislature booted President Martin Vizcarra from office on Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Protesters against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra gather in Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore-... Protesters against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra gather in Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore-in Manuel Merino as Peru’s new president, after the legislature voted Vizcarra out of office on Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Plainclothes policemen detain a supporter of ousted President Martin Vizcarra near a police barricade, preventing marchers who are refusing to recogni... Plainclothes policemen detain a supporter of ousted President Martin Vizcarra near a police barricade, preventing marchers who are refusing to recognize the new government from reaching Congress, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore in Manuel Merino as president, after Peru’s legislature booted Vizcarra from office on Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Police block supporters of former President Martin Vizcarra from reaching Congress as lawmakers swear-in Manuel Merino, head of Peru's legislature, as... Police block supporters of former President Martin Vizcarra from reaching Congress as lawmakers swear-in Manuel Merino, head of Peru's legislature, as the new president in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic and unproven allegations of corruption years ago. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Supporters of former President Martin Vizcarra protest near Congress where lawmakers voted the previous night to remove Vizcarra from office in Lima, ... Supporters of former President Martin Vizcarra protest near Congress where lawmakers voted the previous night to remove Vizcarra from office in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic and unproven allegations of corruption years ago. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A man holds a poster with an image of Peru's newly sworn-in President Manuel Merino with a message that reads in Spanish: "He is not my president," du... A man holds a poster with an image of Peru's newly sworn-in President Manuel Merino with a message that reads in Spanish: "He is not my president," during a protest by people who are refusing to recognize the new government, in Lima, Peru, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore in Merino, the former congressional leader as president, after the legislature booted President Martin Vizcarra from office on Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Police in civilian clothes detain a supporter of former President Martin Vizcarra as he and other protesters are blocked from reaching Congress to pro... Police in civilian clothes detain a supporter of former President Martin Vizcarra as he and other protesters are blocked from reaching Congress to protest against the swearing-in of Manuel Merino, head of Peru's legislature, as the new president in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic and unproven allegations of corruption years ago. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Pedestrians walk past a wall spray-painted by an anti-government protester with the Spanish word for fight, just a block from the Justice Palace where... Pedestrians walk past a wall spray-painted by an anti-government protester with the Spanish word for fight, just a block from the Justice Palace where people who are refusing to recognize Peru's new government gathered to protest, in Lima, Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. On Tuesday, Peru swore in former congressional leader Manuel Merino as president, after the legislature booted President Martin Vizcarra from office on Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

A military aide shows the way to Manuel Merino, the head of Peru's legislature, after he was sworn-in as Peru's new president, replacing Martín Vizca... A military aide shows the way to Manuel Merino, the head of Peru's legislature, after he was sworn-in as Peru's new president, replacing Martín Vizcarra who was removed by lawmakers the previous night, in Lima Peru, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020. Congress voted to oust Vizcarra over his handling of the new coronavirus pandemic and unproven allegations of corruption years ago. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Demonstrators against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra gather during a protest in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. On Tuesday, Manuel Meri... Demonstrators against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra gather during a protest in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. On Tuesday, Manuel Merino was sworn in as the country's president, after the legislature voted Vizcarra out of office Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Peru's President Martin Vizcarra looks down as members of his cabinet applaud in front of the presidential palace after lawmakers voted to remove him ... Peru's President Martin Vizcarra looks down as members of his cabinet applaud in front of the presidential palace after lawmakers voted to remove him from office in Lima, Peru, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. Lawmakers voted overwhelmingly to impeach Vizcarra, expressing anger over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and citing alleged but unproven corruption allegations. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia)

Police officers shield themselves from rocks thrown by protesters who were trying to march to Congress in a demonstration against the removal of Presi... Police officers shield themselves from rocks thrown by protesters who were trying to march to Congress in a demonstration against the removal of President Martin Vizcarra, in Lima, Peru, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. On Tuesday, Manuel Merino was sworn in as the country's president, after the legislature voted Vizcarra out of office Monday. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

LIMA, Peru (AP) — University student Yessenia Medina was trying to concentrate on her virtual psychology class when a stunning headline popped up on her screen: Peru’s Congress had voted to oust the nation’s popular president.

Furious, the 23-year-old joined the thousands of students, workers and others protesting this week, decrying Congress and refusing to recognize the new president, Manuel Merino.

“I think they removed him out of their own personal interests rather than those of the people,” she said. “Legislators are supposed to watching out for the good of all.”

Peru’s Congress voted overwhelmingly to remove now ex-President Martín Vizcarra on Monday, complaining about his handling of the pandemic and accusing him of corruption. The shock vote drew condemnation from international rights groups who warned that the powerful legislature may have violated the constitution and jeopardized Peru’s democracy.

The move has also sparked protests unlike any seen in recent years, fueled largely by young people typically apathetic to the country’s notoriously turbulent politics who saw the ouster as a power grab by lawmakers, many of whom were being investigated for corruption under Vizcarra's government.

Police repressing the mobilizations with tear gas and rubber bullets have been criticized for excessive use of force. Nineteen people, including officers and civilians, were injured at a large protest Thursday, according to the public defender’s office. Rights groups have also warned about the use of plainclothes officers with no identification and tear gas deployed near homes and hospitals.

Eighteen protesters were detained in the march Thursday.

“Peruvians have a right to protest,” said José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director for Human Rights Watch. “Police and other authorities should protect peaceful demonstrations and in all situations refrain from using excessive force.”

Analysts say the demonstrations – and the heavy-handed police response - are a clear sign that Merino will have difficulty governing. Few countries in the region extended congratulations to the new leader and many are calling on him to keep in place a planned April election.

Merino has stated the presidential vote will take place as scheduled and defended Vizcarra's ouster, saying it was an “act of absolute responsibility” and even calling the former president “a thief.”

The protests come a year after a wave of demonstrations shook Latin America, with protesters in Ecuador, Colombia, Chile and elsewhere taking to the streets to protest their governments and demand better conditions for the poor and working class. Like those protests, the Peru demonstrations are loosely organized, driven by notices posted on social media and fueled in large part by the demands of young people.

“The youth identifies with the anti-corruption movement,” said Carlos Fernández, a political analyst. “They’re out on the street adding pressure.”

Prosecutors are investigating allegations Vizcarra took over $630,000 in bribes in exchange for two construction projects while governor of a small province years ago.

Vizcarra – who made combatting the nation’s widespread corruption the mission of his government – vehemently denied the allegations. But members of Congress - half of whom are under investigation themselves – pressed forward, invoking a clause dating to the 19th century that allows them to remove a president for “moral incapacity.”

The ex-president has not been charged.

While polls show most Peruvians wanted Vizcarra to remain in office until his term ends in July and then face a probe into the allegations, some segments of society supported his destitution.

A group of about 50 lawyers, conservative politicians and retired military officers published an open letter welcoming the new president and denying that a coup had taken place. The group also sent a message to the international community saying the move had “strengthened our democracy.”

The political turbulence comes as Peru has the highest per capital COVID-19 mortality rate globally and one of the region’s most severe economic contractions. The International Monetary Fund estimates Peru’s GDP could decline 14% this year.

“Merino, listen up, the people reject you!” crowds chanted this week.

Lizbeth Obregón, 22, said she cried while watching Vizcarra’s ouster with her family.

“My dad said it’s always been like that,” she said. “That the nation has been taken over by rats.”

Now she’s among those demonstrating, worried that the country’s balance of power is broken.

The protests have taken place in cities around the nation. In the capital, the historic San Martin plaza has become a central gathering point. The large open space features a towering statue of Peru’s liberator riding on a horse.

“Merino, you messed with the wrong generation,” several signs read at one of this week's gathering.

Despite the heavy police response, many have vowed to keep protesting.

Abigail Calluque, 20, ran Thursday as she tried to escape from a cloud of tear gas, coughing while holding up a sign that read, “coup d’état.”

“I’m so tired of this situation,” she said. “They do whatever they want and we’ve always stayed quiet. No more.”