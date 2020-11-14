With no flowers or fans, green jacket gives color to Masters

Golfers and caddies walk up the first fairway during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/... Golfers and caddies walk up the first fairway during the second round of the Masters golf tournament Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — The azaleas that give Augusta National its iconic pink palette have long since withered, leaving behind flowerless green bushes and trees turning autumnal browns and yellows. Gone, too, is the roar of the fans -- they call them “patrons” -- who line the fairways and greens hoping to see the next Masters champion. Delayed seven months because of the coronavirus pandemic and played in the fall for the first time, this year’s tournament may be quieter and more colorless than any previous edition in its 86-year history. But the prize is every bit as coveted: One of golf’s most prestigious titles, and the green jacket that goes along with it.