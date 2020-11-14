Ireland win easy and inflict on Wales 6th straight loss

Wales' George North, left, and Ireland's Hugo Keenan in action during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Friday, N... Wales' George North, left, and Ireland's Hugo Keenan in action during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Ireland's James Lowe, with ball, celebrates scoring his side's second try with his teammates during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union match at the Av... Ireland's James Lowe, with ball, celebrates scoring his side's second try with his teammates during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Ireland's James Lowe, center, in action during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Brian La... Ireland's James Lowe, center, in action during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

Ireland's Jonathan Sexton, center, evades the tackle from Wales' Shane Lewis-Hughes during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union match at the Aviva Stadi... Ireland's Jonathan Sexton, center, evades the tackle from Wales' Shane Lewis-Hughes during the Autumn Nations Cup rugby union match at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (Brian Lawless/PA via AP)

DUBLIN (AP) — Wales was consigned to a sixth consecutive defeat by an Ireland which comfortably won the opening match 32-9 in the new Autumn Nations Cup on Friday.

Ireland overcame two late player withdrawals and injury-enforced exits by both of its flyhalves in an empty Lansdowne Road.

The Irish dominated the first half when lock Quinn Roux scored the only try, and Wales fought back in the second half but it still didn’t threaten the home side's tryline. Wales is on its worst losing run in seven years, and Georgia will smell blood when they meet next week.

Coach Andy Farrell’s experimental Ireland selection, two weeks after a failed bid to win the Six Nations in Paris, came up trumps as new caps James Lowe, on the left wing, was a constant danger and dotted down at the very end, and flyhalf Billy Burns played like a polished veteran in his 35 minutes after replacing an injured Jonathan Sexton. Given a first start, scrumhalf Jamison Gibson-Park also sparked the side with speedy service.

Sexton, Burns, and Conor Murray kicked two penalties each as they punished a Wales side that couldn’t hold its discipline without the ball, and struggled in scrums in the first half and lineouts in the second. Leigh Halfpenny kicked all of Wales’ points.

The stop-start nature of the match underscored the disappointment at the earlier cancellation of the France-Fiji game on Sunday, on paper the best matchup of the first round.

Ireland started with setbacks before kickoff when lock Iain Henderson (“medical issue”) and fullback Jacob Stockdale (sore calf) had to withdraw, bringing in Roux and Andrew Conway, and moving Hugo Keenan to fullback.

But by halftime they led 16-6, when it should have been 26-6 at least.

Lowe missed scoring the opening try when Sexton passed too far in front of him. Roux claimed it after multiple rucks.

Sexton converted and added a penalty but in doing so tweaked his right hamstring and walked off in the 29th.

Enter Burns, the younger brother of former England flyhalf Freddie Burns and Irish qualified by their paternal grandfather. Burns has been in the Irish squad for almost a year and looked like he belonged, too, playing with assurance.

Near halftime, Ireland prop Andrew Porter missed a try chance when he couldn’t handle loose Wales lineout ball in the in goal. But Porter’s strength in the scrum was acknowledged a minute before the break when his opposing prop Rhys Carre was replaced by Wyn Jones. The scrums evened up from there.

The depth of Ireland’s control in the half was illustrated by the tackle count: Wales made 113, Ireland only 21.

In the new half, Wales scrumhalf Gareth Davies was charged down by No. 8 Caelan Doris, and Cian Healy was prevented from scoring by Davies and Taulupe Faletau.

But Davies was replaced and Wales enjoyed its best period, going through 15 phases. But Jonathan Davies was lost to injury and Halfpenny badly missed a penalty shot to lift his side within seven points.

Burns went off injured in the 65th, and his replacement Murray, the veteran scrumhalf, stabbed three goalkicks over to make the scoreline better reflect the action.

In injury time, Doris fed a straight-running Lowe to crash over, two weeks after the New Zealander qualified for Ireland on three-year residency. The popular Lowe was engulfed by teammates while Wales looked ahead to a new week of turmoil.

